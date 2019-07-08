SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With serious concerns for potential wildfires in the region, South Lake Tahoe city officials are taking a proactive approach to help residents prepare for the worst.

The city has launched an interactive map to help direct people where to go during an emergency.

“With wildfire season already upon us these new tools will help give people the information they need to be prepared,” the city officials wrote in a Tuesday press release.

The online map identifies where to evacuate by land and water. It also identifies potential areas of refuge that should be safe during a fire such as the South Lake Tahoe Marina. These primary areas of refuge are large, open spaces such as parking lots that may be safe from fire.

South Lake Tahoe Police Chief Brian Uhler and Interim Fire Chief Bruce Martin made the announcement at South Lake Tahoe City Hall Wednesday morning.

“One way in, one way out, east and west each… and that’s it," Uhler said.

While the City has a population of roughly 21,000, it often swells to more than 100,000 with tourists packing the town during busy holiday weekends. This evacuation plan could help visitors and residents better understand their options in the event of an emergency, Uhler said.

“Rarely do you get to decide and define a course of action in the heat of the moment. You really need to think about stuff ahead of time," Martin said.

Police and fire officials also announced a new partnership with local boat operators who have offered to help shuttle people to safety in the event of a fire. Uhler said at least 20 boats could ferry thousands of people to safety if necessary.

You can take a look at the map and plan for yourself by going to the city's website.

