Popular Tahoe state park to be closed all summer for main waterline replacement

D.L. Bliss State Park will be closed for the entirety of the summer, according to California state officials. There will be no vehicle access throughout the project.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — One of Lake Tahoe's most popular state parks will be closed throughout the summer.

According to state park officials, D.L. Bliss State Park in South Lake Tahoe is closed so a main waterline can be replaced.

Closed areas of the park include:

  • Vehicle access to Lester Beach
  • Calawee Cove
  • Balancing Rock trailhead
  • Rubicon trailhead north
  • All campsites and day-use areas

No vehicle access will be allowed throughout the construction period.

People planning on hiking the Rubicon Trail can access it from Eagle Point and the Vikingsholm trailhead in Emerald Bay, but it can only be an out-and-back hikes.

Hikers will be able to access Lester Beach and Calawee Cove, but they have to go back through Emerald Bay State Park.

