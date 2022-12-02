Chase ends after pickup truck plows into home near South Sacramento, police say

One person in the home was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say a chase came to an abrupt end after a suspect drove into a home near South Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department said the incident happened after officers tried to do a traffic stop on a suspect with felony warrants. The suspect stopped briefly before taking off and led officers on a chase that ended with the truck crashing into a home.

One person in the home was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was detained and will be booked for outstanding warrants and charges related to the chase.

