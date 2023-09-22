South Sacramento mother blown away by $200 donation from neighbor to help pay rent

Elk Grove resident Renee Sandino said she felt a calling when she saw her neighbor close to potentially losing her housing.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elk Grove resident Renee Sandino said she opened up the NextDoor app on a whim one night when she came across a post from someone saying they were close to missing a rent payment.

While she saw people leaving links to organizations and hot lines in the comments, Sandino said a neighbor she has never met before was in need of her immediate help, so she gave her $200.

"It was nothing but the Lord who asked me to help, because I would never be scrolling through my phone that time of night. He was trying to say my neighbor needed some assistance," said Sandino.

The woman behind the post was LaDonna Mitchell, a South Sacramento licensed cosmetologist who also specializes in housekeeping and catering for extra income.

Being a single mother with young children, she said she's been fortunate enough to have neighbors donate clothes and diapers — but she was not expecting the level of generosity Sandino showed in recent days.

"I tried to offer her my assistance with cleaning or anything but she said thanking her was more than enough," Mitchell said.

She received a $200 donation from Sandino so she'd have enough money to make her rent payment, saving Mitchell and her children from a potential housing crisis.

Mitchell said she always makes sure to publish new posts thanking neighbors for their help whenever she accepts assistance.

"When she texted me back saying she was in tears, and just thanking me," Sandino said. "And I told her no 'thanks' was necessary. I told her what I told you, 'I have no idea why I was on NextDoor that night, it was a fluke' just sitting here and clicked on the post."

Sandino went on to say she has seen neighbors leave negative comments on posts asking for assistance or resources, but she just ignores them and tries to put herself in other peoples' shoes.

"My motto is to never allow anyone to take away my good day, so I never try and focus on the negative," she said.