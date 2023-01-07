Power restored to thousands in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Power has been restored to more than 13,000 people who went without power for about an hour on the hottest day of the year so far, according to SMUD outage maps.
The outage began just before 7 p.m. and was restored around 8 p.m., according to SMUD.
SMUD says this outage was unplanned and they're looking into what caused it.
Downtown Sacramento reached 109 degrees, tying the record July 1 last set in 1950.
Track the latest SMUD outages HERE.
Cooling center locations
1725 28th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
- Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4 to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 from 2 to 8 p.m.
- Monday, July 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4 to 8 p.m.
5747 Watt Avenue, North Highlands, CA 95660
- Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4 to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 from 2 to 8 p.m.
- Monday, July 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4 to 8 p.m.
2450 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95822
- Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30 - Offices are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4-8 p.m.
- Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 from 2-8 p.m.
- Monday, July 3 - Offices are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4-8 p.m.
2729 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova City Hall
- Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2 from 2-8 p.m. Water will be provided, pets cannot be accommodated.
9014 Bruceville Road, Wackford Community Complex in Elk Grove
- Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2 from 12-8 p.m. A limited number of animal kennels will be available to house pets, if needed