South Sacramento woman says NextDoor posters falsely accused her of being a porch pirate

One woman came forward with an explanation after residents began posting videos on social media of their doorbell cameras capturing unknown visitors knocking

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento resident Margaret Veldman goes door-to-door letting neighbors know about her job painting addresses on the curbs of homes — it's called address stenciling. She doesn't think much of it when no one answers the door.

But she was surprised when she logged onto NextDoor and saw her and her coworker featured in a post warning others about them. The post included videos of them walking up to the doors of residences and knocking, and pacing for a moment before leaving.

Veldman says she felt the need to defend herself as people speculated on her identity, the identity of her coworker and their motives.

She made a post of her own explaining she goes door-to-door looking for folks who are looking for custom designs and personal touches on address stenciling.

"I really don't have anything bad to say about the people commenting saying all those mean things because I hope this is an opportunity for them to realize they're part of whatever issues we have around the community," said Veldman. "It's habitual negativity."

She says her coworker stopped accompanying her after seeing the posts. It was a good side job, but Veldman says the embarrassment from being mischaracterized might have scared her from returning.

She says they first met in a laundromat when Veldman helped her with a wagon filled with belongings that had fallen over.

"She was very motivated, taking initiative like a go-getter," said Veldman. "She was on her way to being a full partner and that was only her second day when those videos were posted."

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Amar Gandhi says neighborhood residents will occasionally contact law enforcement to report potential scammers posing as PG&E.

"We get a call here and there about solicitors being too aggressive, but very rarely," he said.

Veldman says she's received a lot of positive messages and even increased interest in her stenciling after responding to the original post.

"I was really trying to just get more work," she said. "At this point, I'm ready to roll with it and do what I can without feeling so limited."

Colonial Heights resident Cherie Gordon responded to Veldman's post and invited her with another friend to stencil her address on the curb. According to Sacramento city code compliance, homeowners are permitted to paint house numbers on their curb.

Gordon requested she add an iron butterfly to both sides of the drawing and Veldman painted them light purple.

"I was so impressed with their product that I ordered business cards for them that a friend of mine designed and paid for," Gordon told ABC10. "Henceforth, I am hiring (them) again for another sign in my renter's yard."