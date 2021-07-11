16-year-old girl identified as victim in South Sacramento hit-and-run

CHP - South Sacramento believes the car that hit the teen was a 2002-2004 Mercedes C Class sedan.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A teenage girl was identified as the victim in a hit-and-run on July 8.

The girl, 16-year-old Isis Jones, was walking across Florin Road at Fawn Way at about 10:20 p.m. on July 8, according to CHP - South Sacramento.

CHP said that she was walking southbound across the Florin Road traffic. She had already crossed the westbound traffic and started to walk in front of the eastbound lanes when a car hit her.

CHP said that the car was going about 40 miles per hour in the second lane. A different car had stopped in the first lane of Florin Road to let the teen cross, but the car in the second lane hit her. She was thrown onto the road due to the impact and the driver fled the scene, going east of Stockton Boulevard on Florin Road.

Sacramento Metro Fire took the girl to Kaiser South Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

The driver of the car that avoided hitting her described the car that hit the girl as a gray, early-2000s sedan. CHP said that they believe the car was a 2002-2004 Mercedes C Class car based on evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspect car or driver are asked to call the South Sacramento Area CHP at 916-897-5600 and ask for Officer Trush.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Stockton teen found dead after diving in San Joaquin River