2 dead following crash in South Sacramento

A CHP spokesperson said speed was a factor in the crash.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Two adults were killed Saturday morning following a crash in South Sacramento.

According to CHP - South Sacramento spokesperson Officer Mark Leavitt, a driver was traveling southbound on Stockton Boulevard Saturday morning when they crashed into another car near the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street.

The two adults who were in the car that was hit died. One of the victims was a woman. Leavitt said the identity of the other victim was not yet known. The driver who caused the accident was taken to an area hospital with "major injuries."

Law enforcement believe speed was a factor in the crash, but could not confirm if drugs or alcohol also played a role. As of noon, investigators were still at the scene of the accident, gathering information.

