23-year-old man shot and killed believed to have been targeted

Sacramento Sheriff officials said deputies found a 23-year-old man who was shot on the 7600 block of Harvest Woods Drive. The victim died at the scene.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in south Sacramento on Friday morning, the Sacramento Sheriff's Department announced in a statement.

Sheriff's detectives said they believe the victim was targeted but haven't released why they believe so or the victim's identity.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m on Harvest Wood Drive near Orchard Woods Circle.

Deputies found the victim with at least one gunshot wound, the statement says. He died at the scene.

The Sacramento Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity once the next of kin is notified.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's office, there has been a surge in gun violence that it attributes to gang violence. It is not clear that Friday's shooting was gang-related.