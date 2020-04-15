SACRAMENTO, Calif. — DUI is suspected in a two-vehicle head-on crash that left three people dead in South Sacramento, Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Highway 160 just north of W. Sherman Island Road. According to a report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), two men in a 2017 Toyota Tundra were heading south on SR 160 when suddenly, a 2001 Saturn sedan heading northbound crossed into the wrong lane.

Multiple witnesses saw the Saturn cross into the oncoming lane, overcorrect to get back into the northbound lanes, and then spin out before being T-boned on the passenger side by the Tundra, according to the CHP report.

Three people, a driver and two passengers, were inside the Saturn sedan. First responders found all three dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver and one of the passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, CHP said.

The driver has only been identified as a 27-year-old woman. One passenger has been identified as a 26-year-old man. The other passenger is listed as a John Doe.

Both men in the Tundra, ages 30 and 23, were taken by ambulance to the hospital, treated, and released with minor injuries, according to the report.

Crash investigators said they believe alcohol and/or drug use played a factor in the crash. This case remains under investigation. The names of the victims will be released pending notification of next of kin.

CHP South Sacramento

