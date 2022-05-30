Veronica Vargas identified as woman killed in suspected DUI hit-and-run in Sacramento

Veronica Vargas of Sacramento was identified as the woman killed Thursday by an alleged drunk driver.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities identified 35-year-old Veronica Vargas as the woman killed a fatal South Sacramento crash Thursday.

A four-year-old child was also hospitalized because of the crash on Elise Avenue and Power Inn Road.

The deadly crash happened when the suspect, 32-year-old Michael Spears of Elk Grove, was allegedly driving under the influence at high speeds and ran a red light.

His 2006 Chevrolet 3500 pick up truck allegedly slammed into Vargas' 2014 Ford Explorer.

"Driver of the pickup fled on foot after good Samaritans pulled him out of the vehicle," a California Highway Patrol spokesperson told ABC10. "The same good Samaritans followed him after he attempted to flee. They stopped him and didn't let him leave until officers arrived on scene."

Spears was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on multiple felony charges, including driving under the influence, hit-and-run, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving with a suspended driver’s license.