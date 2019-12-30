SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 350 SMUD customers are without power in South Sacramento after a car crashed into a power pole early Monday morning.

According to SMUD, power for affected residents and businesses near the crash, located at Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road, is expected to be restored before 2 p.m.

Tap here for a look at SMUD's outage map.

One person has been detained, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Investigators have not yet determined a cause for the crash. The identity of the person who’s been detained also has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC10 for updates.

More from ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Turlock lieutenant completes 'honor run' for Cpl. Ronil Singh a year after his death