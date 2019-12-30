SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 350 SMUD customers are without power in South Sacramento after a car crashed into a power pole early Monday morning.
According to SMUD, power for affected residents and businesses near the crash, located at Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road, is expected to be restored before 2 p.m.
Tap here for a look at SMUD's outage map.
One person has been detained, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Investigators have not yet determined a cause for the crash. The identity of the person who’s been detained also has not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back with ABC10 for updates.
