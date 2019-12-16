SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after police responded to reports of an assault in south Sacramento on Sunday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of an assault in the 7700 block of La Mancha Way at 8:04 p.m. Sunday, department officials say, near the South Sacramento Department of Motor Vehicles.

READ ALSO:

They found an adult man with life threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead on scene.

Details about the alleged assault have not been released. Police have not yet identified a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 for updates.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Afghan refugee fears new home in South Sacramento after deadly shooting