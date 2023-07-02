Cannabis dispensary and rehabilitation center struggling to coexist in plaza

This issue will be heard at city council on February 21st

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two businesses are at odds fighting to stay in the same commercial plaza.

Diamond House Detox is a rehabilitation and substance abuse treatment center located on Bruceville and Valley High in south Sacramento. They are concerned about a new marijuana dispensary opening.

But the city already approved the dispensary prior to the rehabilitation center choosing to open. It's a process that takes years and thousands of dollars. The dispensary is also one of just 10 approved Cannabis Opportunity Investments and Equity programs to help those historically disparate of cannabis crimes.

For Vicky Magobet, the chief executive officer of Diamond House Detox, she is concerned patients will be triggered.

“With that population, cannabis is a problem for them - a lot of them are poly-substance and cannabis would be one of the substances that would be abused, so if we are treating someone with a cannabis use disorder, we want to make sure that potential isn’t right next door,” said Magobet.

La Krisha Young, chief executive officer of Sacramento King Equity Venture, Inc., said they had their permit prior to the rehabilitation center moving in. Also, there are additional triggers in the plaza such as alcohol at restaurants and pharmacies.

“There is access to a medicine that the community is looking to me at this time to get in a position to be able to feel safe and come and get it from,” said Young.

For the dispensary, it has taken years for the permits to go through and to get approval. They only have until 2024 to open.

Diamond House Detox says they have no issues with the type of business or owner. This is a land use issue, and they want the city to be involved to help find the dispensary another location and expedite the process. But the dispensary argues they are under strict guidelines when finding a location and they had prior approval.

Young says she is open to working with Diamond House Detox so they could be a resource for each other and the community together.

This issue will be heard at City Council on Feb. 21.

