Lance Briggs shares how football, determination got him out of 'THE TRAP'

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Lance Briggs and his team closed a Kickstarter campaign to fund the creation of his graphic novel, "THE TRAP" on Oct. 29.

The novel is based loosely on Briggs' experience growing up, experiences his family has lived, and stories from some of his peers.

Before his time in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, Briggs played for Elk Grove High School. But, he got his start with the Elk Grove Knights Pop Warner football team.

Briggs said he was supposed to play for the South Sacramento Vikings, but the team was on suspension. Briggs said his start in playing for the Knights was when he started getting out of a trap.

Now, Briggs clarified that "THE TRAP" is not South Sacramento. The trap is whenever a system has made it difficult for a child or an adult to succeed in life.

"It's when your governing bodies have failed your community," Briggs said. "Any kid that is born should have a right to success."

From Meadowview to Florin to Parkway to Vineyard, Briggs lived all over South Sacramento. In his time, he saw some of his peers head down a different path.

"There's a lot of talent in Sacramento," Briggs said. "There are names they will never know of because they were dealt a different hand than I was."

Briggs said that following his mother's rules and his dedication to success helped him in his football career and helped him stay out of trouble. Briggs said optimism and determination could help anyone work their way out of a tough situation in their life.

"Always stay positive," Briggs said. "If you want something, you have to be willing to do what it takes you to get there."

Today's world's marginalized communities are the futuristic planet's inhabitants, where "THE TRAP" is set. The book, written with a sci-fi lens, is filled with many unique experiences, Briggs said.

Briggs said he is proud and grateful for the support received through their campaign that exceeded the team's $35,000 goal by $5,000.

"There are a lot of things going on," Briggs said. "It really means people believe in what we are doing."

Briggs, a self-described comic book nerd, enlisted New York Times Best Selling author Kyle Higgins, comic book creator Danilo Beyruth, colorist Tamra Bonvillain, letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou and graphic designer Sasha E. Head in the creation of "THE TRAP."