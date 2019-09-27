SACRAMENTO, Calif — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was injured Friday morning after colliding with a car on Highway 99 in south Sacramento, officials confirmed to ABC10.

The officer crashed into a sedan around 6:20 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 near the 47th Avenue exit. It's unclear how serious the officer's injuries are.

CHP officials have closed all but two northbound lanes at 47th Avenue, and suggest drivers take Interstate 5 as an alternative. Traffic is expected to be backed up for miles, likely into the late afternoon as CHP as clears the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC10 for more information.

