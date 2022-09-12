Delta Shores customers want more security after attempted catalytic converter theft

Longtime South Sacramento residents say they have security concerns about Delta Shores after learning about the attempted catalytic converter theft

SACRAMENTO, Calif — South Sacramento resident Aimee Widder Wright says she's been a shopper at the Delta Shore shopping center since it opened in Sept. 2017.

But after photos reportedly showing an attempted catalytic converter theft in a parking lot at the shopping center recently went viral, Wright says she now has second thoughts about the security.

"It’s frustrating that the area is seeing more crime because the shopping center has a security guard patrolling, and Walmart also has a security guard that patrols that lot," she told ABC10. "Yet a Good Samaritan caught this happening, not either of the security patrols."

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the number of reported catalytic converter thefts increased from;

1,300 reported thefts in 2018

52,000 reported thefts in 2021

Richard Esmilla Magcalas, another South Sacramento resident and longtime Delta Shores shopper, said he would like to see an increased Sacramento police presence at the shopping mall.

"What can a security do? Even if they called 911, (if it's) not life-threatening, law enforcement would not make that their priorities," he said.

Elk Grove police announced they arrested the suspected catalytic converter thief on Sept. 3.

Real estate company Pine Tree purchased the Delta Shores shopping center in July for $122.5 million. They did not respond to request for comment on what, if any, security improvements they plan to take following the attempted theft.

