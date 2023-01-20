'I want people to remember them': Man who witnessed deadly South Sacramento crash involving carjacker calls for action

"It's one little thing that turned into a bigger thing and then a bigger thing. And it's all just one person's actions did it," said Ben McCollum.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — What started as a purse snatching, ended as a fatal crash on Florin Perkins Road just North of Florin Road in South Sacramento, Thursday.

A memorial of flowers now honors the two women killed where it happened.

"I walked out this door and was having a cigarette and I think I just lit it up and heard like a really loud crash. From the sound to the crash, you can tell it was really bad. And I turned and I saw peripherally that the vehicles were still in motion," said Ben McCollum, an eye-witness.

McCollum works just feet from where the crash ended at Buy Direct Cabinets & Furniture on Florin Perkins Road. He says he immediately called 911 and rushed to help.

It would later upset him to find out just how it all started near French and Gerber roads.

"We had a report of a purse snatching. The suspect made off with the victim's purse and car keys. The victim was actually able to fight the suspect off and prevented their car from being stolen," said a Sacramento Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The 22-year-old suspect, who has not yet been identified, then carjacked another vehicle, ran a red light and hit the car with the two women inside.

Both, one 49, and the other 42 were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names haven't been released yet, but McCollum felt compelled to set out flowers where they died.

"This has to be recognized. Like it's like little things turn to big things. I mean two women perished. And so like their souls are departed and I want people to remember them," said an emotional McCollum.

Officials say the suspect is still in the hospital and will likely remain there through the weekend.

He's being charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while under the influence, a felony DUI causing death, and a felony hit and run.

For McCollum, it's a crime that never should have happened in the first place.

"It's one little thing that turned into a bigger thing and then a bigger thing. And it's all just one person's actions did it. I just hope people will pray for families and pray for the departed," said McCollum.

We're also told a nearby deputy who was supervising an inmate work crew heard the crash, went to investigate, and was able to detain the suspect.