One dead, one child hospitalized after fatal collision in Sacramento

CHP is investigating a crash that involved a suspected DUI driver that occurred Thursday morning on Elise Ave and Power Inn Road.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left a driver dead and a child passenger injured on Thursday morning in Sacramento.

According to the CHP the male driver of a white pickup truck was driving recklessly when he ran a light causing him to collide with an SUV at the intersection of Elise Ave and Power Inn Road.

The collision caused the SUV carrying two passengers to flip over.

When officers arrived on the scene the diver of the SUV was pronounced dead and the child passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries.

"Driver of the pickup fled on foot after good samaritans pulled him out of the vehicle," California Highway Patrol told ABC10. "The same Good Samaritans followed him after he attempted to flee. They stopped him and didn't let him leave until officers arrived on scene."

After being apprehended the driver was detained by CHP and is now being investigated for possible DUI and other potential charges.

The extent of the child and the suspect's injuries are unknown and no other information has been shared as police continue to investigate the incident.

