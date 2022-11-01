Deadly I-5 collision leaves 1 dead near Elk Grove

California Highway Patrol said a solo driver in a Nissan driving northbound on I-5 crossed into the opposite lane and was struck head-on.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle crash near Elk Grove Tuesday morning left a 21-year-old driver dead, and another 38-year-old involved in the accident with major injuries.

California Highway Patrol officers said a 2014 Nissan driver was heading northbound on I-5 just south of Hood Franklin Road. That's when a GMC truck with three people heading southbound on I-5 collided with the 2014 Nissan when the Nissan driver crossed over the center medium.

For unknown reasons, the Nissan driver went into the southbound lanes and was hit by the truck—causing the solo driver to spin out and be ejected through the rear window despite wearing a seatbelt.

Officers said the 21-year-old driver died from their injuries, and the 38-year-old GMC truck driver who is a resident of Lodi suffered major injuries. No more information is currently available on the surviving driver's condition.