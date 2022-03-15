Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on affordable housing project in South Sacramento

Developers are building 18 single-family habitat homeownership opportunities along with 108 mutual housing affordable rental units in multiple apartment buildings.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Habitat for Humanity is breaking ground on its largest project ever in South Sacramento, in an effort to create more affordable housing.

It’s happening near Nicholas Park in an empty lot off of 44th Street.

For the first time in Sacramento an affordable homeownership developer, Habitat for Humanity, and an affordable multi-family developer, Mutual Housing California, are working together to provide affordable housing solutions in a new project called Cornerstone.

"We have rents that have been rising in double-digit percentages for the past four years so the need for more affordable housing in our region could not be more critical," Laine Himmelmann, Chief Development Officer for Habitat for Humanity said.

This will be an all-electric, EV-ready affordable housing development.

Developers are building 18 single-family habitat homeownership opportunities along with 108 mutual housing affordable rental units in multiple apartment buildings.

In total, this project will have room for more than 400 low-income individuals to find affordable housing.

This land was donated by the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA) and was dual-zoned, both for ownership and for rent.

“We really look at it as we need affordable housing solutions across the spectrum, we need to get people off the streets, we need more affordable rentals, and we need to provide equity building homeownership opportunities for low-income families as well so they can not only have stable housing but they can have that equity building for other opportunities and dreams," Himmelmann said.

Pre-applications open up next month for people who want to apply to build and purchase one of their habitat homes.

This is meant for low-income families who make between 30% and 80% of the area's median income.

The groundbreaking ceremony for this project is expected to start at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

