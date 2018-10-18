If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Police are advising commuters to avoid an area in south Sacramento due to a homicide investigation.

According to Sgt. Eddie Macaulay of the Sacramento Police Department, around 4:40 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, police received a call of shots fired in the area of Indian Lane and Wah Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. This victim was transported to the hospital where they are currently listed as critical condition.

Shortly after finding the first victim, officer found another person who had been shot. That person died at the scene.

The investigation has closed train tracks in the area from Florin Road to 47th Avenue. A bus bridge is being utilized to assist train passengers.

Police do not currently have a suspect in custody and expect to be in the area for most of the morning and into the afternoon.

