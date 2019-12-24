SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 12-year-old from Sacramento has been working hard to give back to his community, putting together for a third consecutive year a Christmas toy giveaway for families who can't afford them for the holidays.

Ronald Carmon spoke with ABC10 in September after he released a "fireproof" cookbook that does not require using heat. He created the cook book as a way to give back to Shriners Hospital for Children, which helped him nearly a decade ago after he was burned in a cooking accident.

Since then, Ronald has worked alongside his family to make sure everyone i his community is well taken care of this holiday season.

“It makes me feel better, because now we can know everybody can have something and not just us,” Ronald said.

Ronald's entire family regularly gives back to the community. This year, his brother, David Carmon, led the toy giveaway.

"Homeless, single moms, single dads that’s working three jobs and can’t afford it — I want to help those families," David said.

Monique Gonzales, a mother of six, stopped by the event after seeing it while headed home. Gonzales says she could not have come upon it at a better time.

"It is harder especially because I'm not with their father," Gonzales said. "So it is up to me to be everything for the holidays, so it has gotten a lot more difficult."

The Carmon family worked hours at their giveaway event that took days for the crew to plan and make happen. But the work is not something that will stop Ronald from taking a break from helping out in the community. Carmon’s answer was quick:

"I'm never gonna get tired," Ronald said. "Never."

