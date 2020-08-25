Man struck, killed by car in South Sacramento parking lot

Officers were called out to the crash around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Power Inn Road.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a parking lot in South Sacramento, Monday afternoon.

Officers were called out to the crash around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Power Inn Road. When officers arrived, they said they found the victim, so far only identified as a man in his 30s, lying in the parking lot in critical condition. By the time first responders arrived, the victim was pronounced dead.

The driver who struck then victim remained at the scene. That person was detained by police, but authorities did not say if that person was arrested or if they are facing any charges. The driver has not been identified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

