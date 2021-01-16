Martin Luther King Jr. event in South Sacramento to be held with COVID-19 precautions

A Genesis Church pastor said they're going to be having an MLK March Caravan in South Sacramento with a cash prize of up to $100 for the best-decorated vehicle.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In years past, crowds took to the Sacramento region streets and across the nation to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Things will be different in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tecoy Porter, a Genesis Church pastor, said they're going to be having an MLK Jr. March Caravan in South Sacramento with a cash prize of up to $100 for the best-decorated vehicle.

“To me, Martin Luther King Day always signifies that there is hope on the horizon," Porter said. "We should always look towards our better angels and help us to refocus on energies on his message.”

It is a message of non-violence that Porter said is needed now more than ever as capital cities across the nation brace for possible violent demonstrations ahead of the Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021.

The nation will swear in Kamala Harris, who will be the country's first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent as vice president.

Raphael Warnock, a former pastor for the same church that King used to be a pastor as well, defeated Kelly Loeffler to win the Georgia Senate seat, becoming the state's first elected Black senator.

"Because this is America," Warnock said. "The 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else's cotton went to the polls and picked her youngest son to be a United States senator."

The meet-up location will be held at 7000 Franklin Boulevard at 10 a.m. on Jan. 18.

Continue the conversation with Chris on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10