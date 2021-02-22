Motorcyclist killed by suspected DUI driver in South Sacramento

A witness said they saw a Chevy Tahoe truck driving 80 to 90 m.p.h. when it hit the motorcyclist.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A motorcyclist is dead after a suspected DUI driver hit him running a red light.

CHP-South Sacramento got a call at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday about the crash at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Franklin Blvd in South Sacramento.

CHP said two witnesses saw the crash. One of the witnesses said they saw 23-year-old Alonso Gonzalez Moreno driving a Chevy Tahoe truck on Franklin Blvd. at around 80 to 90 m.p.h. The motorcyclist had just gotten into the intersection when his light turned green and Moreno did not stop at the red light, CHP said.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his motorcycle onto the sidewalk and was declared dead after Sacramento Metro Fire personnel arrived.

When officers questioned Moreno at the scene, he said he was picking up food and "admitted to officers that he had consumed alcohol earlier in the evening." When officers conducted a DUI test on Moreno, they determined him to be under the influence and arrested him, CHP said.

Moreno was booked at the Sacramento County Jail with charges of felony DUI and Gross Vehicular Manslaughter while Intoxicated. CHP has not yet released the identity of the motorcyclist.

"This is yet another sad reminder of the dangers of driving while intoxicated. There is no reason to ever get behind the wheel if you are impaired," CHP said. "There are a lot of choices to get home when you are impaired, the one choice you never make is to to get behind the wheel of a vehicle!"