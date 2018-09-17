Multiple people were injured in a crash involving several vehicles in Sacramento County on Sunday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash occurred near Florin Road and Power Inn Road when deputies attempted to stop a speeding and erratic driver before the driver ran a red light and t-boned another vehicle, the sheriff's department said.

A total of four people were injured in the incident. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time, officials said.

Authorities are advising vehicles in the area to use alternate routes as the scene is investigated.

