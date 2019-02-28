SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was found dead early Thursday morning after one apartment in a south Sacramento structure caught fire, Sacramento Fire Department officials said.

The fire started inside of a single apartment in a 4-unit building on the 5600 block of 53rd Street after 2 in the morning. Fire officials tweeted the unit was "heavily involved with fire" when first responders arrived.

The unidentified victim was found inside the unit that caught fire. The victim's identity and cause of death have not been released.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.