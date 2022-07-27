Caught on camera: Car chase ends in crash in one South Sacramento neighborhood

"We’re so lucky none of these kids were hurt over a kid in a stolen car. Look at this... thousands of dollars in damage and where am I? In limbo."

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A car chase ending in a crash involving multiple cars in a South Sacramento neighborhood has residents speaking out about just how common crashes are on their streets.

Neighbors on Hitchcock Way and Valley Hi Drive saw and heard a crash Sunday around 6:20 pm.

Sacramento Police said they found a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it. The driver sped off, leading to a chase. Edson So caught it all on his doorbell camera.

“I was just really surprised, honestly,” said So.

So was his neighbor, Eliana Ruiz, who still has one of the suspects' shoes sitting in her front yard two days later.

“He saw the guy jumping the fence into our backyard. My husband was still back there and my nephews, so they saw the guy running through the backyard,” said Ruiz.

One of the suspects ran through her sons' 12th and 16th birthday party. Ruiz said her family knew it was a car crash immediately because the familiar sound in their neighborhood gave it away.

“People come, they do doughnuts there all the time, we had a kid not too long ago lost control and hit my father-in-law's truck. My car has been hit by a Comcast worker that turned the corner too fast,” said Ruiz.

She says only one of her cars was damaged; her neighbors’ cars are the ones that are totaled.

ABC10 spoke to the woman who owns the property where the crash happened. She asked not to be on camera.

“We’re so lucky none of these kids were hurt over a kid in a stolen car. Look at this... thousands of dollars in damage and where am I? In limbo,” said the property owner.

For her, the accident goes beyond the physical damage. You can replace a car but not the memories it holds -- the gray car that was hit was her husband’s car. He died two years ago in a crash two blocks from their house.

“That was my husband’s car and it’s totaled now. We can’t even keep that as a memory to cherish, as anything to pass along to our kids, for us to use along the way. That’s gone,” said the homeowner.

She says she's received some information from the Sacramento Police Department but is looking for more. They are also looking for help to clean up the broken glass and damage left behind in the neighborhood.

Sacramento Police said the driver was caught with help from a K-9. The driver was arrested for stolen vehicle, pursuit, hit and run, and resisting officers. The passenger was also cited for resisting officers.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Scammer posing as Will Smith preyed on family with promise of movie career