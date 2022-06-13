Police leave area near Ferran Avenue and Amherst Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There was a police presence on Ferran Avenue and Amherst Street in South Sacramento on Monday morning.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers had established a perimeter and were searching for an assault suspect who was allegedly in the area. Police say the suspect was not located during the search.
The perimeter in the area of Ferran Avenue and Amherst Street has reopened.
