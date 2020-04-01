SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Residents of a south Sacramento neighborhood had to clean up a mess Friday morning left behind by a high-speed chase that ended up with a crash and the driver getting away.

“Big boom like a bomb or something had just happened then I looked out the window and I see cops everywhere,” resident Vanessa Amador Medina said.

Medina said she was inside her home with her family when she awoke to the sound of a crash happening in her front yard.

“This area right here, there’s a Peppa pig house this is where my kids play especially right here next to the cars,” Medina said.

The crash damaged two cars and left bricks across Summergate Court in the city of Sacramento.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying they were responding to a burglary alarm at a business in the 4400 block of Florin Road. From there began the high-speed chase with a silver SUV. After the crash, the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Deputies were unable to catch and arrest the driver -- or provide a description of the man, other than that he was wearing a ski mask.

Items stolen from the business were found in the vehicle that the man abandoned at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Department statement.

Medina is upset about the mess left behind but said she’s grateful nobody was hurt.

“Just happy it wasn’t a human lost this is replaceable just thinking about my kids and everybody inside the house,” Medina said.

