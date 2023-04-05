1st new Sacramento City Unified school campus in almost 20 years breaks ground

As older Sacramento City Unified School District facilities continue aging, the new elementary school campus is set to open Fall 2025.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Construction at the new Kemble/Chavez Elementary and Intermediate schools broke ground Monday in South Sacramento.

The campus is merging with Cesar Chavez Intermediate School to create the first new Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) campus in almost 20 years.

Edward Kemble Elementary served students from kindergarten to third grade, while Cesar Chavez Intermediate served students from fourth grade to sixth grade.

The new merged campus is set to be completed Fall 2025.

It is the first of three SCUSD campuses set to be rebuilt and refurbished using Measure H funds.

The other two campuses include Nicholas Elementary and Oak Ridge Elementary.

“The construction of the new Kemble/Chavez Elementary and Intermediate Schools is a direct reflection of the District’s unwavering commitment to equity and improving the outcomes of students who have been historically underserved” said Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar.

The $750 million general obligation bond provided Sacramento City Unified with the funding to begin making some of the estimated $3.5 billion in facilities needs identified across the district, according to SCUSD officials.

“Construction of a new Kemble/Chavez campus is a significant investment in a deserving community," said SCUSD Board President Chinua Rhodes. "I look forward to seeing how the new campus will enrich learning for students and add architectural value to South Sacramento.”

