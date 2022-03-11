Hear from locals at Stagecoach Restaurant about their concerns ahead of the election

In the Sacramento area, the top races include the 3rd Congressional District and 9th Congressional District.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Along busy Florin Road just off Highway 99 is the Stagecoach Restaurant that's been dishing up Southern-style comfort food since the 1970s.

Any place with "pork scrapple" on the breakfast menu should have diners who'll candidly share their concerns ahead of next week's election.

In the Sacramento region, the top races include the 3rd Congressional District and 9th Congressional District. Seats on the Sacramento City Council and Sacramento County Board of Supervisors are also being decided.

ABC10's Walt Gray followed the scent of biscuits and gravy and headed inside to listen.

William Curtis Smith Sr., a Sacramento native, told ABC10 what concerns him.

"Too much violence, too much shooting and it's going to take everybody to take control of their stuff to get these people situated — the homeless. We take care of that, we've got a good start," Smith said.

Miguel Ibarra, a chef at the Stagecoach, explained what would make him vote a certain way.

"Oh, man, a little bit of everything. Gas prices, economy, house prices, everything. It's jacked up like crazy," Ibarra said.

Arturo, also a chef at Stagecoach, said what he was concerned about.

"Healthcare, mainly for my family, and enough money to get by and a steady place to provide a roof over my family and pay my bills on time," Arturo said.

One of the patrons sipping coffee in the dining room identified himself as 'Special K.'

"Gavin Newsom for president, yes sir," Special K said. "Gavin Newsom has been doing an excellent job for the last, well ever since I've been following politics."

Greg Wesley Smith was seated alone at a booth. He retired and moved to Sacramento four months ago from Texas to drive his kids back and forth to school.

"Before I retired gas prices weren't as high as they are now, so if I knew that then I wouldn't have retired? Probably not," Smith said.

Smith isn't alone in his concern about gas prices.

"Gas prices right now, cause I do a lot of traveling, it's just outrageous what it costs to go to San Francisco and back," Special K said.

Find more information about the California election HERE.

Watch more on ABC10: California Election 2022 | ABC10 answers your election-related questions