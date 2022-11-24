House fire displaces Sacramento family on Thanksgiving

All six people and their dog made it out of the home and no injuries have been reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family in Sacramento has been displaced after a house fire Thursday morning.

The fire started around 2:20 a.m. on Cristo Drive and it was put out in about an hour, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

All six people and their dog made it out of the home safely. Fire officials say the family did everything right including having working fire alarms and keeping bedroom doors closed at night.

"Door to the garage was closed, that fire was not able to breach into that space. So that's one thing that our community may not be aware of. If you close a door before you go to sleep that could be the difference of that fire being able to spread into your bedroom versus being isolated by that door. A door could save your life," said Capt. Parker Wilbourn with the Sacramento Metropolitan District.

The family wasn't planning to celebrate the holiday in their home and are still spending the day with family. The house can be salvaged, but it will take time and money.

Crews are still in the area cleaning up. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Watch more on ABC10