CHP: 27-year-old Sacramento man dies in motorcycle crash on I-5

It is unclear what led to the crash, and investigators do not know if drugs or alcohol were involved.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol - South Sacramento unit says a 27-year-old Sacramento man has died after losing control of his motorcycle on northbound Interstate 5.

CHP said in a press release around 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, officers came upon a motorcycle wreck on I-5 north of Florin Road. The rider was ejected onto the roadway and was unresponsive with major injuries.

He was declared dead at the scene.

According to a press release, investigators believe the Sacramento man was riding his 2006 Yamaha motorcycle at an unknown rate of speed when for "an unknown reason," the rider applied his brakes and started to go into another lane. The rider lost control and the motorcycle overturned.

CHP said that investigators do not know if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident.

The identity of the man will not be released until next of kin is notified. If anybody witnessed or has information regarding this collision, please contact the South Sacramento Area Office at (916) 897-5600 and ask for Officer Fuhrman.

There are no other details available at this time.

