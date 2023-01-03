Sacramento mayor holds a series of community engagement meetings in South Sacramento

Because of redistricting the area of South Sacramento is considered "deferred" so Mayor Darrell Steinberg is their legal representative and council member.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mayor Darrell Steinberg and his team are hosting events within South Sacramento to hear residents' concerns and find ways to support people living there.

Because of redistricting the area of South Sacramento is considered "deferred" so Steinberg is their legal representative and council member. This is why people living in South Sacramento are looking to him directly to get answers to what they say are years-long forgotten issues often pushed to the side and never addressed.

“Top concern is stable community jobs in the community — stable families that are making steady income people that can work here in the area and make a living,” said Mikaili Kamau, a South Sacramento resident.

Since 1989 Mikaikli Kamau has called South Sacramento home. In a crowd full of community members and business owners Tuesday voicing their concerns, Kamau said roads on West 24th Street need to be fixed along with a laundry list of other needs.

“We need to invest in the community, not just lip service,” Kamau said.

Keiinya Beasley is a business owner and said while she loves doing business in South Sacramento, she would like to see the area become safer.

This comes as Sacramento police release a survey that, nearly 50% of violent crime happens within 7 square miles of a 100-square-mile city including Mack Road, Oak Park, and Del Paso Heights.

“Public safety that’s one of the concerns around my school and this area. We need to not only rely on the police but probably some community to help to support the police and keep the public safe,” Beasley said.

The community outreach meeting is the third of an ongoing series that Mayor Darrell Steinberg is conducting in hopes to bring change and meet people where they are.

The mayor’s team was asked when people will start to see their concerns addressed and which concern will be addressed first.

“I couldn’t give you a timeline but know that the work is being done and I think the work is more important than the timeline itself,” Chinua Rhodes Mayor’s Office said.

