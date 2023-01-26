Sacramento officials walk back Mayor Steinberg's 102-acre sports complex announcement

While Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced the $12.3 million plot of land would become a sports complex, local leaders say there are still other possibilities.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Councilmember Mai Vang hosted a meeting with Meadowview and Detroit neighborhood residents Wednesday to share progress updates on the 102-acre land development announced in January 2022.

Despite meeting with residents at least seven times throughout the past year to discuss potential uses for the land, a final decision has yet to be reached.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced during his June 15, 2022 'State of the City' address the land was to become a regional sports center as part of the city's initiative to increase tourism in South Sacramento.

But Vang clarified Steinberg's comments Wednesday, saying development options are still up in the air.

"The mayor just jumped a little ahead of the game, he announced it during his 'State of the City'—which I'm OK with," she said. "I was like 'Yes' because I would love to see it too."

Steinberg said his idea for a sports facility in the area comes from hearing about families having to travel out of the city for their kids' sporting events. These trips starve the area of sports-tied income.

"We don't have that kind of regional use sports facility," he said. "We know that Sacramento was lacking a major tourist destination around regional use sports facilities."

Of more than 120 local residents surveyed for suggestions on the 102-acre land development, the top five most common themes include:

Affordable housing & workforce housing for families Multi-use youth sports complex Community gardens & grocery stores Business and culturally diverse restaurants Services for unhoused neighbors and low-income families

Through Summer 2023, city officials plan to do the following:

Hire a consultant

Review more community input

Develop range and land use concepts

Analyze environmental and infrastructure constraints

Estimate costs and value

Present findings to Sacramento City Council, after which they will choose the development method

City officials estimate they will start detailed planning on the 102 acres of land during fall 2023.

"So here's this idea of a multi-use sports complex. Now I'm not saying we may go that route—although I would love to see it," Vang said. "It's a win-win in terms of an economic catalyst."