Sacramento police to sideline sideshows at Delta Shores with new enforcement tools

Sideshows and reckless drivers near the Delta Shores shopping center have scared off customers and businesses for long enough, Sacramento officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento officials hope new law enforcement expansions will put the brakes on sideshows near Delta Shores before they get out of hand.

On Tuesday, City Councilmembers voted unanimously to add the South Sacramento shopping center to a list of private parking lots where police can enforce California Vehicle Code violations.

Large private parking lots meant for public use is where many sideshows and speed races begin, city officials said, and it poses a danger to pedestrians and customers in the area.

"We also saw business drop off because of the sideshows and many people didn't feel safe about going to the shopping center," said Councilmember Rick Jennings. "I think this is a very valuable what we are proposing, (it) will give us the tools to prevent sideshows."

He said Sacramento police will be able to tow and fine vehicles engaging in sideshow activity at Delta Shores under the new city resolution.

City officials first voted in 2006 to establish a list of private parking lots meant for public use where police can enforce the California Vehicle Code. Delta Shores will now be added to that list.

Sacramento police said they had 50 calls out of Delta Shores for sideshow activity between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28.

One notable incident included a family who had their van attacked by sideshow participants after they tried driving through.

"What we want is as many tools in our toolbox, but to do it in a way that's comprehensive and could uplift all of our communities," said Councilmember Mai Vang.

Enforcement of the new city ordinance will not take place until appropriate signage is placed at the Delta Shores Property.