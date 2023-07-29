Sacramento County Sheriff's Office search for man suspected of kidnapping, domestic violence

The victim, a woman in her 20's, was found safe in Del Paso Heights.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a man who is suspected of kidnapping a woman in South Sacramento who was eventually found safe.

Sgt. Amara Gandhi with the sheriff's office says the man, 39-year-old Marvin Holloway Jr., allegedly dragged his girlfriend into a car on Enrico Boulevard around 1 p.m. He then allegedly forced her to drive the car.

The woman was found in Del Paso Heights along with the car involved, but not Holloway, according to officials. The woman is safe but has minor injuries and is cooperating with officials.

Officials thought he was in a home in Del Paso Heights, leading to a law enforcement presence, but he was not found there.

Holloway is now wanted on suspicion of domestic violence and kidnapping charges. Officials do not know if he is armed.

Officials are asking anyone with any knowledge about where Holloway is to call 911 or report the tip anonymously through crime stoppers online HERE.

