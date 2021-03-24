Shots fired in South Sacramento leave police officer, suspect with injuries

The shooting took place around Tangerine Avenue and Telfer Way early Wednesday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento police officer and a suspect were injured on Wednesday morning after both parties exchanged gunfire in the South Sacramento area.

The Sacramento Police Department said that officers were responding to a report of shots fired around midnight in the 5900 block of Tangerine Avenue in the early morning hours.

After officers arrived, they came in contact with an armed suspect. Sacramento police and the person shot at each other during that contact, at which time an officer was injured and taken to a local hospital.

The suspect was also injured, but Sacramento police said that negotiations/de-escalation techniques helped safely detain the unidentified person, who was taken to a local hospital.

The standoff lasted about two hours, a spokesperson for Sacramento police told ABC10.

Both the officer and the injured suspect are in stable condition, according to police. An investigation is still ongoing at the scene and police believe there are no other people involved.

