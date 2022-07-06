Barricaded suspect identified after 20+ hour standoff in Valley-Hi, North Laguna area

On Wednesday, the Sacramento Police Department identified the barricaded suspect as 37-year-old Rakesh Prasad.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Police Department identified the armed suspect who was barricaded inside a home in Valley-Hi North Laguna for over 20 hours.

At around 10 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a report of Prasad possibly armed with a firearm and threatening family members in North Sacramento.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located Prasad near his relative's home. Prasad fled the scene, leading officers on a car chase from North Sacramento to the Valley-Hi North Laguna area.

"At one point during the pursuit, the suspect turned his vehicle toward officers and struck an occupied patrol vehicle as he continued to flee,' the Sacramento Police Department wrote in a statement. Police said the officer was not injured.

After leading officers on a chase, Prasad entered a residence near the 5300 block of Jacinto Avenue which he refused to leave.

According to police, "investigating officers confirmed the suspect to be armed inside the residence and began using crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques to work for a peaceful resolution."

Police said crisis negotiators were able to establish contact with Prasad, but he refused to exit the residence.

After over 20 hours of refusing to leave the home, Prasad exited the home at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Elk Grove Police Department detectives arrived at the scene where they served Prasad with a search warrant, recovering two firearms.

Police arrested Prasad on charges of criminal threats, evading, assault on a peace officer and weapons violations.

Yesterday, our officers were on scene of an incident with an armed subject who refused to exit a residence. The incident... Posted by Sacramento Police Department on Wednesday, June 8, 2022