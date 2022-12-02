Bicyclist died days after hit-and-run

The CHP says a white pickup truck hit a bicyclist on Elk Grove Florin Road on April 21. The bicyclist died days later.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A bicyclist died days after being hit by a pickup truck according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 10:50 p.m. on April 21, the CHP South Sacramento division said two bicyclists were riding in the bike lane heading north on Elk Grove Florin Road at Bridalsmith Drive. A pickup truck, traveling in the same direction hit one of the bicyclists, causing major injuries. The rider died days later.

The person has not yet been identified.

After a preliminary investigation, CHP said the vehicle is suspected to be a white, four-door Ford pickup truck with damage to the right side and a missing passenger-side mirror. The truck left the area heading north on Elk Grove Florin Road. The other bicyclist was interviewed by CHP.

Anyone with information can contact the CHP at (916) 897-5600 or the CHP Communications Center at (916) 861-1300.

