SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in South Sacramento Thursday.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Florin Perkins Road, north of Florin Road.

Both north and southbound lanes of Florin Perkins Road are closed due to an ongoing investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

