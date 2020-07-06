Arrest made in south Sacramento fatal stabbing

Joseph Yi was arrested for stabbing and killing a man.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead and another has been arrested after a stabbing in south Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 26th Avenue around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, after receiving a call that a man was stabbed. Upon arrival, police found the victim, however, he would later die at the scene.

On Saturday, June 7, Sacramento police arrested 26-year-old Joseph Yi for the stabbing and charged him with murder. Homicide detectives worked closely with CSI and the community to solve the crime, and were able to apprehend the suspect quickly.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released. The incident is still under investigation.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this homicide to contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

