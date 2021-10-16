x
South Sacramento

South Sacramento Festival: What you need to know

The festival is happening on October 16th.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Councilmember Mai Vang has released details on the first annual South Sacramento Festival.

According to the festival website, the purpose of the event is to shine a light on the multicultural aspect of South Sacramento. 

This will be done through local food vendors, performances from different cultures, and a number of community-based organizations will be in attendance as well, per the festival site.

Where is the festival taking place?

Meadowview Park

7760 24th Street

Sacramento, CA

What time does the festival start?

October 16th, 2021

Gates open at 2:00pm, close at 6:00pm

How can I get involved?

To volunteer for the festival, click here.

If you're interested in sponsoring the festival, click here.

