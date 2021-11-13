A South Sacramento teen is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run, CHP says

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened Friday night near 47th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 15-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after law enforcement said they were hit by a vehicle Friday night.

South Sacramento California Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 47th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

Law enforcement said the teen was crossing the roadway on a red light when they were hit by a Mercedes ML 300 who had the green light. South Sacramento CHP said the teen was in the crosswalk at the time of the incident. Law enforcement said the force of the impact was strong resulting in the teen having life-threatening injuries.

CHP said the driver did stop initially but drove off. Law enforcement is asking the public to look out for a black-colored Mercedes Benz ML300 SUV with California license plate 6GYR199.

Anyone with information on the location of the Mercedes, please contact the South Sacramento CHP Area office at (916) 879-5600.

Major Injury Hit-and-Run 47th Ave at MLK Jr. Blvd On November 12, 2021, at approximately 7:45 pm, a 15 year old male... Posted by CHP - South Sacramento on Saturday, November 13, 2021

