Occupants safely escape house fire in south Sacramento

Firefighters extinguished the two-alarm house fire early Thursday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Occupants are safely after a morning house fire in south Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire broke out just before 6 a.m. at a home along the 6300 block of Burns Way, which is just east oh Highway 99, near 47th Street.

Fire crews didn't say how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire, however, they did note that everyone made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

