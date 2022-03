On Sunday Sacramento police officers tried to stop a vehicle but were led on a chase culminating into a residence search ― and the investigation is still active.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The search is ongoing for a person who left their vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

It was near Franklin Boulevard and Creek's Edge Way around 9 p.m.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office SWAT team is assisting in searching the area for the suspected driver.

The investigation is still active, though no arrests have been made.