City purchases property in south Sacramento with intention to use for homeless services

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Homeless services, affordable housing and a park could be heading to south Sacramento following the city's acquisition of property in the area.

The 102-acre property is located at 3100 Meadowview Road and was purchased for $12.3 million.

"I’m proud to have led the work to ensure the City of Sacramento secured this property to ensure residents in south Sacramento get their fair share of equitable investments," Councilmember Mai Vang, who represents the District 8, said in a press release.

With close proximity to two Regional Transit light rail services — the Morrison Creek Station and the Meadowview Station— the city envisions using a portion of the purchased property as a space where those living in their cars can safely park and receive services.

"This acquisition is the first of several breakthroughs we expect to announce soon in our ongoing effort to create more safe spaces, beds and roofs for people experiencing homelessness," Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in the release.

