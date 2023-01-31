x
South Sacramento

17-year-old shot in South Sacramento, taken to hospital with life threatening injuries

The shooting took place at the park near Power Inn Road and Meadowhaven Drive.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 17-year-old was shot in South Sacramento Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place at the park near Power Inn Road and Meadowhaven Drive around 7:30 p.m. The teenager was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to officials. 

It is currently unclear how many shots were fired. 

Officials do not have any suspect details at this time.

This is a developing situation and updates will follow. 

